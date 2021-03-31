Ottawa Now – ‘We’d rather rip the band-aid off. Do it fast and get it over with’: Ottawa’s top doctor calls for our city to move into the Grey Zone this weekend

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says more restrictions could be on the way across Ontario as COVID-19 cases continue to climb. Here in our city, Dr. Vera Etches says she wants Ottawa moved into the Grey Zone before the Easter Weekend. Mark Kaluski, the Chair of the Ottawa Coalition of Business Improvement Areas, says he’d prefer a full lockdown to get the case numbers down, and put our city in a better position to reopen later in the Spring. He joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​