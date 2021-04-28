Ottawa Now - 'We found that clearly wasn't enough': Ontario announces paid sick leave program

Under pressure, Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has announced it will deliver its own paid sick leave program to help curb the spread of COVID-19 transmission in essential workplaces. Labour Minister Monte McNaughton called the program a game changer and said it would save lives. If that's the case, why did the Doug Ford government wait until now to roll this out? McNaughton joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.