Ottawa Now – ‘We have everything set up. We just need doses’: Kingston pharmacies part of COVID-19 vaccination pilot

Thursday afternoon brought us more good news in the fight against COVID-19. Some pharmacies in Ontario will be distributing the AstraZeneca vaccine starting next week. This is all part of a pilot project in three regions: Toronto, Kingston, and Windsor-Essex. Dr. Dayna Milner, a pharmacist at Bryan’s Pharmacy in Kingston, says she is waiting to hear from the Ministry of Health for further instructions but says she’s ready to start giving shots. She joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​