Ottawa Now – ‘We’re growing extremely frustrated’: Province teases possible new restrictions ahead of the Easter Weekend

As case numbers continue to rise in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford says he won’t hesitate to introduce new restrictions, and encouraged Ontarians to cancel any plans they had for Easter gatherings. This is a stressful time for business owners, who are facing a lot of uncertainty and are growing frustrated with the cycle of openings and closings. David Mangano, the Co-Owner of The Grand Pizzeria, joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​