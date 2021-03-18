Ottawa Now – ‘We’re having the same limit of people as a small coffee shop with ten chairs’: Pool hall owner says Red Zone capacity limits will make it hard to operate his business

Ottawa will enter the Red Zone of Ontario’s tiered restriction framework on Friday, as key indicators continue to rise in our city. This transition will come at a cost for local businesses, as restrictions will be tightened further. Brian Beauchamp, the owner of the Orange Monkey Bar and Billiards, says these restrictions will make it tough for him to operate. His business is located inside of a large warehouse in City Centre, with 7,000 square feet and 25-foot ceilings, but is still limited to only 10 people inside at a time. Brian joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​