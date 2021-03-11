Ottawa Now – ‘We’re ready to go’: Mayor Watson says he is ‘confident’ we can open regional vaccine centre for those over 80 within the next week or two

With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout underway in Canada’s Capital, many are wondering when it will be their turn. On Friday, the city will begin vaccinating members of the general public aged 90 and older. Nearly 2,000 people within that age demographic, and almost 6,000 frontline healthcare workers, have been registered for an appointment. What about the next group? Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says it all depends on when their supply comes from the Ontario government, but he is ‘confident’ we can get to those who are between 80 and 89 years of age within the next two weeks. He joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.