Ottawa Now – ‘We're starting to act like we're already there, which could make Wave Three worse than it would have to be’: Medical experts say loosening restaurant restrictions in Red Zones could be causing confusion

Last week, the Ontario government announced new changes to Red Zone restrictions. These alterations will allow our local restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity, with a hard limit of 50 people inside. On Monday, Canada’s Capital recorded more than 80 new cases of COVID-19, as the average testing positivity rate over the past seven days rose to 3.9 percent. Dr. Michael Warner is the Medical Director of Critical Care at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital. He says he’s concerned changing these restrictions could be causing confusion over what is and isn’t safe as the third wave of COVID-19 continues. He joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​