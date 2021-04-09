Ottawa Now – ‘We still have a lot of people using those buses’: OC Transpo union wants firm dates for driver vaccinations

As the third wave continues in Ottawa, people are still relying on public transit, and the union representing OC Transpo drivers is calling for a precise vaccine timeline. Clint Crabtree is the President of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 279, the union that represents OC Transpo. While the union has been told staff will be able to receive the vaccine in mid-June, Clint says he is still getting inundated with calls from anxious members, and wants to hear firm dates. He joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.​