Ottawa Now – ‘We want to hear from as many people as possible’: Ontario government looking at possible changes to municipal Codes of Conduct for city councillors

In an effort to strengthen accountability for council members, the Ontario government says it is launching consultations with the municipal sector. Last week’s announcement came a day after former staffers for Ottawa city councillor Rick Chiarelli launched a petition calling for changes to the Municipal Act. What does the province hope to achieve through these conversations? Will the former employees who worked at Councillor Chiarelli’s office be involved? Jill Dunlop is Ontario’s Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues. She joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.