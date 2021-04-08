Ottawa Now – When will Ottawa’s teachers be vaccinated?

On Wednesday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce made a significant announcement for teachers in our province. They are being moved up the priority list for COVID-19 vaccinations. The plan starts with teachers in the Toronto and Peel regions, which are currently considered COVID hotspots. Here in Ottawa, our city hasn’t fared that much better, reporting triple-digit case counts for 15 straight days. When can educational staff members in Ottawa expect to receive their doses? Susan Gardiner is the President of the Ottawa Carleton Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario. Mark McCormak is the Local Vice-President of the Ottawa Catholic Teachers Association. Both join Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​