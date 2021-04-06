Ottawa Now - Why some parents are keeping their kids home from school

As students in Toronto and Peel move to online learning, schools in Ottawa remain open for now. Some parents are debating whether sending their kids to school is the best option for them as COVID cases surge in the community. Should schools close? What can be done to make sure they're safe for kids and teachers? Ariel Troster and OCDSB Trustee Marc Fisher both made the decision to keep their kids home. They join Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.