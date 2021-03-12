Ottawa Now – With news of increased Pfizer deliveries, how much can Canada’s vaccine timeline accelerate?

Canada received significant news on Friday when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a new delivery schedule, as the country is expected to receive one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine every week from March 22 to May 10. Does this put us further ahead in our fight against the COVID variants? Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious diseases doctor and researcher at Dalhousie University, joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.