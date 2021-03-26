Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon "Also assume your mic is on!"

Always assume your mic is on. Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon of Gordon Strategy joins the Morning Rush to discuss the NHL referee talking about calling a fake penalty and getting let go, as well as a pilot forgetting to turn off his microphone when taking off. Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.