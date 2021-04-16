iHeartRadio
Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon "Always check if your camera is on! "

    Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon "Always check if your camera is on! "


    Canadian lawmaker left his camera on as he undressed. His colleagues saw it all on Zoom. William Amos, a member of parliament from Quebec, came back from a run and decided to change in front of his computer and didn't realize he was logged in during a question period.  The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA. 

