    Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon "Jason Kenney getting tough with his party members, will this backfire?"


    Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is drawing a line in the sand for members of his United Conservative backbench caucus who are publicly criticizing his COVID-19 health restrictions.  We speak to Karen Gordon of Gordon Strategy on Reputation Rescue.   Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.

