Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon "Jason Kenney getting tough with his party members, will this backfire?"

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is drawing a line in the sand for members of his United Conservative backbench caucus who are publicly criticizing his COVID-19 health restrictions. We speak to Karen Gordon of Gordon Strategy on Reputation Rescue.