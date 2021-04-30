Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon "Trudeau didn't know it was a "Me-Too" complaint?"

Feds initiate an independent review into sexual misconduct in the military, Justin Trudeau was aware of it but didn't know it was that serious. We talk about the reputation on The Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon of Gordon Strategy Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.