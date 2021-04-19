The Morning Rush - Alex Lucifero Interview " Can an employer fire you if you have to stay home with your kids during the pandemic?"

Can an employer fire you if you have to stay home with your kids during the pandemic? Alex Lucifero -- Employment lawyer Samfiru Tumarkin joins the Morning Rush to discuss your legal rights. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.