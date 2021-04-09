The Morning Rush "Breaking News Prince Phillip has passed away at 99"

Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle." Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.