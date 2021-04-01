The Morning Rush - Brian Lilley Interview "Another Ontario wide lockdown?"

The Ontario government will use its emergency brake and place the province in a shutdown for at least a month to reverse the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, CTV News has learned. According to sources, the shutdown will begin on April 3. Yesterday Premier Doug Ford said more details would be announced Thursday. Brian Lilley of the Toronto Sun joins the Morning Rush to inform us on what he’s heard about the upcoming lockdown changes.