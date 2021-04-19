The Morning Rush - Brian Lilley Interview "Canadian's want the federal government to focus on the pandemic, not the budget?"

Canadian's want the federal government to focus on the pandemic, not the budget? Brian Lilley of the Toronto Sun joins the Morning Rush to discuss the new Federal budget. Is this a good time to focus on the budget or should it wait till we’re out of the third wave. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.