The Morning Rush - Brian Lilley Interview "Elected officials need to take charge!"

Breaking news that Ottawa is heading back into the red zone, and that is just one step away from full lockdown in the gray zone. Brian Lilley of the Toronto Sun joins the Morning Rush to discuss that elected officials need to take charge and stop letting medical officers make the decisions when it comes to lockdown. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.