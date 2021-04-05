The Morning Rush - Brian Lilley Interview "Let's be honest with the state of Ontario!"

The Ontario doctors and health officials suggest the ICU and hospital numbers are at the highest they have ever been. But the Ottawa hospital only has 14 patients in the ICU. So why are we having further lockdowns? We talk to Brian Lilley of The Toronto Sun. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.