The Morning Rush - Brian Lilley Interview "Ontario moves ahead with vaccine plan, but it's not all good news?"

Ontario moves ahead on the vaccine plan but still hampered by lack of supply. The Ontario government will be allowing anyone aged 55 and over to get a COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial portal starting today and hopes to start booking vaccine appointments for all adults over the age of 18 by the end of May. Health Minister Christine Elliott made the announcement yesterday but is there still a lack of supply? Brian Lilley of the Toronto Sun joins the Morning Rush to discuss the rollout. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.