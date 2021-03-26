The Morning Rush - Brian Lilley "Public health and pandemic preparedness need to change?"

Federal health minister Patty Hadju says public health and pandemic preparedness are the "poor cousins" of Canada’s health care system.... And this has to change. Her comments come after the auditor general reported the federal government was not ready when covid-19 hit. Brian Lilley of The Toronto Sun joins the Morning Rush to discuss. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.