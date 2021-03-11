The Morning Rush - Cameron Love Interview "It's Officially been One year since the W.H.O declared a pandemic.

It’s officially been 1 year since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic due to Covid-19. We talk to Cameron Love the CEO for the Ottawa Hospital about the challenges of the past year and the future going forward with the vaccines. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.