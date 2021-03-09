The Morning Rush - Caroyln Harris Interview "Is it time for Canada to reject the monarchy?"

Is it time for Canada to reject the monarchy? What would the government look like after such a change, and how have other Commonwealth countries changed to do the same move? Carolyn Harris, historian, author, instructor of history at the University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies