The Morning Rush - Dan Champagne Interview "CHEO launching an online 50/50 Lottery!"

CHEO Foundation is announcing an online 50/50 lottery with lots of great prizes like a new Truck, a home gym, and more. We speak to Dan Champagne, VP Development and Corporate Relations, CHEO Foundation The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.