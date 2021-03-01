iHeartRadio
The Morning Rush - Dr. Abdu Sharkawy "Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a game changer?"

    FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine  Dr. Abdu Sharkawy – CTV infection disease expert says this vaccine is a gamechanger!  We speak to the doctor about his recent comments and what he thinks the best plan for the rollout of these vaccines.  The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA. 

