The Morning Rush - Dr. Gerald Evans Interview "Why couldn't we avoid the third wave with the vaccines out?"

Ontario has already entered its third wave of COVID-19, with variants driving exponential growth. What wrong and is there still time to avoid the 3rd wave? We speak to Dr. Gerald Evans, the medical director of infection control at Kingston Health Sciences Centre The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.