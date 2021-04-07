The Morning Rush - Dr. Lindy Samson "Putting Children under stay-at-home order will do more harm?"

Putting only children under a stay-at-home order harms kids and won't do much to end the third wave. We speak to Dr. Lindy Samson -- Chief of Staff and Chief Medical Officer at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario about the issues with children not being at school.