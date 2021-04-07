The Morning Rush - Dr. Neil Rau Interview "A new 28 stay-at-home order coming into place, what will it change?"

Vaccinate essential workers on the job because they're hardest hit by COVID's third wave: experts. Also with the new 28-day stay-at-home order coming into place tomorrow will this change the covid-19 numbers at all? Dr. Neil Rau -- Infectious Diseases Specialist / Medical Microbiologist Halton Healthcare Services The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.