The Morning Rush - Dr. Neil Rau Interview "Hospitals are buckling?"

Hospitals are buckling’: Ontario’s science table makes an urgent push for stronger COVID-19 measures. We speak to Dr. Neil Rau -- Infectious Diseases Specialist / Medical Microbiologist Halton Healthcare Services. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.