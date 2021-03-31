The Morning Rush -Gatineau City Councilor Mike Duggan "Is it time to make Ottawa/Gatineau one region?"

Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the rising cases in the province are not expected at the moment to overburden hospitals. He told reporters today if Quebecers follow public health orders, the pandemic's third wave could be controlled. Is it time we make Gatineau and Ottawa one region? We speak to Gatineau City Councilor who supports the idea.