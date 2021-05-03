The Morning Rush - Ian Lee Interview "Billions of dollars of stimulus sitting in Canadian bank accounts?"

Canada's economy grew at a 6.5% pace to start 2021, slightly faster than U.S. did. We speak to Ian Lee – Sprott School of Business at Carleton University, about the economy and the stimulus money sitting in bank accounts. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.