The Morning Rush - Igor Grossmann Interview "What are the best ways to deal with pandemic fatigue?"

How to deal with pandemic fatigue leading to some people not following public health measures, and why people might not be interested in doing so even as cases rise. Igor Grossmann, associate professor of psychology at the University of Waterloo and creator of the World After COVID project