The Morning Rush - John Mascarin "A new bill to remove elected officials from city council?"

John Mascarin, Partner at Aird & Berlis LLP in Toronto Joins the Morning Rush to discuss – Municipal Law Specialist Private members’ bill to be tabled this month allowing city councilors to be removed for egregious misconduct. Former aides of Rick Chiarelli started a petition to change the laws on Friday. How would it work, what does it mean, what would it mean locally? The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.