The Morning Rush -Jordan St. John "Will this be the end of the beer store?"

When the current arrangement is up, could this be the end of the Beer Store? Why? We are joined by Jordan St. John, author of “Lost Breweries of Toronto” and co-author of the “Ontario Beer Guide,” columnist, instructor. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.