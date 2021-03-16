The Morning Rush - Mark Monahan Interview "THE LONG ROAD BACK, a concert March 27th in Ottawa!"

Mark Monahan - Bluesfest executive director joins the Morning Rush to discuss a concert taking place in Ottawa March 27th called "THE LONG ROAD BACK" It's an outdoor concert at Lansdowne Park later this month will feature rapid COVID-19 screening and could serve as a dry run for larger concerts later this year. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.