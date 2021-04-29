The Morning Rush - Monte McNaughton Interview "Ontario has new plan for sick days"

Ontario is introducing a program that will give all workers three paid sick days during the pandemic. Labour Minister Monte McNaughton's announcement today comes after months of pressure from doctors and opposition politicians. McNaughton says the program will be seamless for workers. He joins the Morning Rush to discuss the changes to the plan and what more is being done. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.