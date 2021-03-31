The Morning Rush "Procurement Minister Anita Anand says we have 9 million vaccines waiting to get used?"

Powerplay with Evan Solomon had Procurement Minister Anita Anand who places the blame for the slow vaccine rollout with the Provincial government and not the lack of vaccines from the Federal government. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll breaks down the interview and questions her response. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.