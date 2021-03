The Morning Rush - Tyson Graber Interview "Checking in on Ottawa's wastewater numbers!"

Ottawa’s case numbers were low last week but starting to rise. Are we going to see an increase in the wastewater predictions? We talk to Tyson Graber, co-lead investigator on the wastewater monitoring project in Ottawa. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.