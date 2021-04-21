The Morning Rush - Tyson Graber Interview "Have we flattened the most recent curve?"

Have we flattened the most recent curve? Ottawa broke records last week with the highest Covid numbers this city has seen. Is the trend now heading downward? We speak to Tyson Graber co-lead investigator on the wastewater monitoring project. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.