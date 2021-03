The Morning Rush - Tyson Graber Interview "Is Ottawa heading to the red zone this week?""

Ottawa’s case numbers were high yesterday but are we going to see a decrease with the wastewater predictions? We talk to Tyson Graber, co-lead investigator on the wastewater monitoring project in Ottawa. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.