The Morning Rush with Bill Carrol for Friday April 1st, 2021

Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon. Karen Gordon of Gordon Strategy talks about the time to end April fool, especially with everything going on with Covid-19. At The Rink with Gord Wilson. Should Conor McDavid should have been suspended for his elbow against the Montreal Canadians? Sens play the first game in a week, how will the rest payoff? Ontario expected to announce month-long provincial shutdown on Thursday, sources say, how have we not found a better way to handle this situation yet? Find out all the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA Movie Critic Richard Crouse - this week we look: Godzilla vs. Kong (in theatres and Premium Video on Demand) Concrete Cowboy (Netflix) French Exit (in theatres) Pop Life with Richard Crouse – Saturday at 8:30pm on CTV News Channel The Ontario government will use its emergency brake and place the province in a shutdown for at least a month to reverse the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, CTV News has learned. According to sources, the shutdown will begin on April 3. Yesterday Premier Doug Ford said more details would be announced Thursday. Brian Lilley of the Toronto Sun joins the Morning Rush to inform us on what he’s heard about the upcoming lockdown changes. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.