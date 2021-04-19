The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Monday April 19th, 2021

Hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units continue to reach record heights in Ontario. The province says 21 hundred and seven patients are currently in hospital, with 741 in an I-C-U and more than 500 on a ventilator. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a video Sunday in which he outlined measures his government is taking to help Canadians deal with the pandemic. He focused on Ontario where he says the government will send direct help. Traffic tie-ups could be possible at checkpoints meant to halt the spread of COVID-19 go up at road crossings into Ontario today. O-P-P spokesman Bill Dickson says there's a lot of crossings, on small highways right up to the 401. He says there's been a lot of work to get them ready since the travel restrictions were announced on Friday. The federal Liberals will unveil their long-delayed budget today, which is expected to focus largely on getting beyond the pandemic. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he urged the opposition leaders to support the economic package, in meetings he had with them last week. "The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards," hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, took place on Sunday from six Nashville locations, including the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville s historic Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe, Broadway, Riverfront and Station Inn. Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin, local pharmacies are lowering age limit to 40 for AstraZeneca vaccine. How can we change the narrative to get more people to take the AstraZeneca vaccine. Canadian's want the federal government to focus on the pandemic, not the budget? Brian Lilley of the Toronto Sun joins the Morning Rush to discuss the new Federal budget. Is this a good time to focus on the budget or should it wait till we're out of the third wave. Can an employer fire you if you have to stay home with your kids during the pandemic? Alex Lucifero -- Employment lawyer Samfiru Tumarkin