The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Monday April 5th, 2021

Don't listen to the doomsayers, vaccines will end the pandemic. Vaccine hesitantly will only prolong the lockdowns, shutdowns and transmissions. Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin breaks down the facts with the vaccines, restrictions and more. As COVID-19 case counts continue to grow across the country and increasingly shift toward younger demographics and essential workers, there are increasing calls from health experts to prioritize essential workers in the vaccine rollout. Grade 4 Teacher Marie-Josée Marleau says she worries for her family's health as she continues going to work The Vancouver Canucks being brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 virus, with 16 of the 22 players on the Canucks' active roster officially on the NHL's protocol list as of Sunday, as well as a member of coaching staff. The Canucks are off the ice at least until Tuesday and have had four games postponed because of the virus. COVID-19 case numbers continued to climb in Ontario over the weekend, as the release of new figures is delayed by the Easter holiday -- Ottawa saw a record high 240 cases on Saturday, leaving some wondernig if these new restrictions are enough. Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a member of Ontario's vaccine distribution task force, says to expect those case counts to keep climbing for now, particularly in hotspots. The Ontario doctors and health officials suggest the ICU and hospital numbers are at the highest they have ever been. But the Ottawa hospital only has 14 patients in the ICU. So why are we having further lockdowns? We talk to Brian Lilley of The Toronto Sun. Baseball season is back and the BlueJays start there season with there home in Florida, before they move to Buffalo. Rob Longley, Toronto Blue Jays beat writer for Toronto Sun and Postmedia joins the Morning Rush to discuss the challenges they are having. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.