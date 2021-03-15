The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Monday March 15th, 2021

A new COVID-19 side effect? Some patients are developing sudden onset diabetes. We find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA Ontario's vaccine booking system, which includes an online portal and phone line, is set to go live this morning. Premier Doug Ford says older residents will be able to schedule their shots starting at 8 a-m. New research from the Canadian Mental Health Association suggests the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on Ontario residents' already fragile emotional well-being. The poll suggests only 35 per cent of Ontarians consider their mental health to be "very good" or "excellent," compared to 52 per cent in the first round of polling in May. The C-E-O of the association's Ontario chapter -- Camille Quenneville -- says that's staggering. CHEO Foundation is announcing an online 50/50 lottery with lots of great prizes like a new Truck, a home gym, and more. We speak to Dan Champagne, VP Development and Corporate Relations, CHEO Foundation America's top infectious disease expert says he's concerned that COVID-19 case numbers in the U-S appear to be plateauing at a relatively high level. Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's premature to reduce social restrictions until the rate of infection slows. Experts call on CRA to 'get serious' about cybersecurity after 800k users locked out as a precaution we speak to Carmi Levi - Tech expert.