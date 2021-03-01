The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Monday March 1st, 2021

Every morning at 5 o'clock we let you look behind the curtains to the Morning Rush morning meeting with Bill Carroll. We talk about what's trending today, all the topics, and interviews for The Morning Rush show. The Ottawa Carelton District School Board is giving parents two weeks to decide whether or not their child will be back in the classroom this fall. OCDSB trustee Donna Blackburn explains why they need to know this early. The city of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health will ramp up COVID-19 vaccination efforts this week, targeting residents over the age of 80 living in certain neighbourhoods. Mayor Jim Watson says information will be released later today on the booking process, -- and clinics begin Friday. The 78th Golden Globe Awards aired last night, with Tina Fey hosting from New York and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles. "Nomadland" took home honours for Best Motion Picture -- Drama and the Best Director -- Motion Picture trophy for Chloe Zhao. She closed her acceptance speech with a dedication to everyone who has gone through a similar journey. Should I get the AstraZenca vaccine even though it's not as strong as Pfizers? Docs cry foul over proposed CPSO policy changes for alternative medicine? We find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA Richard Crouse joins us to discuss the winners and loses from the show. FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine Dr. Abdu Sharkawy – CTV infection disease expert says this vaccine is a gamechanger! We speak to the doctor about his recent comments and what he thinks the best plan for rollout of these vaccines. Bill's best binges what are you watching?