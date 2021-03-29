The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Monday March 29th, 2021

Every morning at 5 o'clock we let you look behind the curtains to the Morning Rush morning meeting with Bill Carroll. We talk about what's trending today, all the topics, and interviews for The Morning Rush show. Toronto Mayor John Tory is asking people to stick to their households as a number of religious holidays take place over the next week. It's been more than a year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, and much of the country has been plunged into a third wave of the outbreak. But experts say there's a light at the end of the tunnel -- even if it's sometimes hard to see. Doctor Zain Chagla of Saint Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton says the future is bright. Canadian Blood Services is reassuring the public that donated blood from those who have had COVID-19 or from those receiving the vaccine is perfectly safe. More than 956-thousand people have contracted COVID-19 in Canada over the past year and the long-term effects of the infection are still an unknown. Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin talks about the second dose being delayed to up to 4 months. How bad of an idea is this, and is there any data that suggests this is a good way of handing out the vaccines. Nearly 3 dozen Ottawa pharmacies to get COVID-19 vaccine doses we speak to Justin Bates – CEO, Ontario Pharmacists Association about how to book an appointment and any changes to age groups. Is your child's eyesight getting worse? It could be due to online learning, experts say we speak to Debbie Jones, a clinical professor at the School of Optometry and Vision Science at the University of Waterloo. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.